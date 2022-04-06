CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam results announced; Check here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Result 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced written exam results for the posts of Prohibition Constables. Result of the test for filling up 365 vacancies has been declared on csbc.bih.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates shortlisted in the written examination can appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

A total of 2,34,643 candidates appeared for the test.

Shortlisted candidates, on the next stage of the selection, will have to appear for document verification and the PET round.

The PET round is scheduled for April 26, 2022.

The board has published the results in the form of a PDF file mentioning roll numbers of the selected candidates. Follow the steps given below to download it.

CSBC Prohibition Constable result 2022: How to check

Go to csbe.bih.nic.in. Click on the ‘Prohibition Dept.’ tab. Now, click on ‘Results of written examination for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2021)’. Download the PDF file and check your result using roll number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Admit cards for the PET exam will be available on csbe.bih.nic.in April 13 onwards.

CSBC Prohibition Constable written exam result 2022