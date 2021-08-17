Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR AMPRI announces jobs for 10+2 pass candidates
employment news

CSIR AMPRI announces jobs for 10+2 pass candidates

CSIR- Advanced Materials & Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal has invited applications from 10+2 pass candidates to recruit as Junior Secretariat Assistants and Junior Stenographers.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 05:32 PM IST
CSIR AMPRI announces jobs for 10+2 pass candidates(Representational photo)

CSIR- Advanced Materials & Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal has invited applications from 10+2 pass candidates to recruit as Junior Secretariat Assistants and Junior Stenographers. The application forms are available on the official website of AMPRI and the last date for submission of the application form is September 15. The last date by which the printout of the online application forms should reach the AMPRI office is September 30.

Apply online

Vacancy details

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen.): 2 posts

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A): 2 posts

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P): 1 post

• Junior Stenographer (English): 1 post

• Junior Stenographer (Hindi): 2 posts

“These posts carry usual allowances i.e. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA) etc. as admissible to the central government employees and as made applicable to CSIR. Council employees are also eligible for the accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR allotment rules depending on availability in which case HRA will not be admissible,” the AMPRI has said.

Typing test and written examination will be conducted in Bhopal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs jobs for 12th pass
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP