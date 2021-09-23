Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR AMPRI invites applications to recruit project staff, know details
employment news

CSIR AMPRI invites applications to recruit project staff, know details

CSIR- Advanced Materials & Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal has invited applications to recruit project staff. The application forms are available on the official website of AMPRI. The last date for submission of application forms is September 29.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:06 PM IST
CSIR AMPRI invites applications to recruit project staff, know details(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

CSIR- Advanced Materials & Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal has invited applications to recruit project staff. The application forms are available on the official website of AMPRI. The last date for submission of application forms is September 29. 

Apply online

Project details

After candidates submit the application forms, the AMPRI will shortlist them for interview. “Candidates are requested to frequently visit institute website. The eligible candidates must appear for interview through Microsoft teams. Candidates will be allowed as a guest in MS team for which the link will be sent to registered email ID,” the job notice reads.

CSIR AMPRI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Project associate: 4 positions
  • Project assistant: 3 positions

“The facility of PhD registration will be allowed to those project staff who have worked for a minimum period of two years and have at least cleared CSIR-UGC lectureship or GATE exam or published 2 papers in international peer reviewed journals,” CSIR-AMPRI has informed candidates.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
science research
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lok Sabha secretariat to recruit consultants, check eligibility

HSSC female constable answer keys 2021 released, raise objections from Sept 24

APSSB CHSL (10+2) exam admit cards 2021 released, how to download

APPSC result 2021 for computer proficiency test declared, direct link to check
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP