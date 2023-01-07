CSIR IICT recruitment: Apply for 20 Scientist, Senior Scientists and other posts

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT) has invited applications for 20 vacancies of Scientists, Senior Scientists, and Principal Scientists. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is January 31, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at www.iict.res.in.

CSIR IICT recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of which 16 vacancies are for the post of Scientist, 2 vacancies are for the post of Senior Scientist, and 2 vacancies are for the post of Principal Scientist.

CSIR IICT recruitment application fee: Candidates are required to remit the application fee of ₹100 in favour of "Director, CSIR-IICT" through the online payment system only viz., SB Collect by using the link given in the notification.

CSIR IICT recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.iict.res.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment of Scientific Positions (Group IV) in CSIR-IICT, Advertisement No. : 04/2022”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

After the submission of the application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form to the following address “Section Officer, Recruitment Section, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Uppal Road, Tarnaka, 17 Hyderabad – 500 007, Telangana” The hard copy should reach on or before February 15, 2023.

