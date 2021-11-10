Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSIR NIIST to recruit project associates, check eligibility

CSIR NIIST has announced to recruit six project associates. the deadline for submission of the forms is November 15.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 01:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CSIR-National Institute For Interdisciplinary Science And Technology (NIIST) has announced to fill project associate posts. The application forms are available on the official website of CSIR NIIST and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 15. A total of 6 positions will be filled.

Candidates with masters degree in the relevant subject and having work experience are eligible for this post.

“Candidates should submit separate application for each post indicating the Post Code. Incomplete and late application will not be considered. Bringing in any influence, political or otherwise shall disqualify the candidates. The duly constituted Screening Committee will adopt its own criteria for short-listing the candidates. The candidates should therefore, mention in the application all the qualification and experiences in the relevant area over and above the minimum prescribed qualification supported with documents,” the CSIR NIIST has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online interview. The date and time of interview will be intimated to candidates later. 

