CSIR-Central Road Research Institute: Apply for 11 Scientist GR.IV posts

Published on Mar 05, 2023 09:07 PM IST

CSIR-Central Road Research Institute has invited applications for 11 posts of Scientist GR.IV.

CSIR-Central Road Research Institute has invited applications for 11 posts of Scientist GR.IV. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at crridom.gov.in.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 posts of Scientist GR.IV (2).

Age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years as of the last date of the submission of the applictaion form.

CSIR-Central Road Research Institute recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at crridom.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the link that reads, “Click here to Apply online for the Posts of Scientists”

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload documents and take print fo future reference.

