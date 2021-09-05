Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR-CGCRI invites applications to fill 14 scientist posts, check details
employment news

CSIR-CGCRI invites applications to fill 14 scientist posts, check details

Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI), one of the oldest laboratories of the CSIR, has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 14 vacant posts of Scientists. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:57 AM IST
CSIR-CGCRI invites applications to fill 14 scientist posts, check details(HT)

Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI), one of the oldest laboratories of the CSIR, has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 14 vacant posts of Scientists. The application form is available on the website of the institute. Candidates have to submit the online application forms and submit the hardcopy latest by October 31.

Apply online

Educational qualification, other details of the job

“The summary sheet generated on online submission of application should be printed and duly signed. The duly signed Summary Sheet should be accompanied by attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, education qualifications, experience, re-prints of publications and caste certificate, if applicable, and should be sent in an envelope superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF SCIENTIST (Post Code ________)” by post to the address:-Administrative Officer, CSIR-Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute, 196, Raja S. C. Mullick Road, Kolkata – 700032,” candidates have been informed.

“These posts carry usual allowances i.e. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA) etc. as admissible to the central government employees and as made applicable to CSIR employees stationed in Kolkata/Khurja/Naroda (as per 7 th Pay Commission),” the institute has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs govt jobs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Private Secretary & other posts 

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 259 Project Engineer & other posts 

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 assistant professor posts, details here

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP