CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2021: Apply for scientists, MO and other posts

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur has invited applications for various scientific and technical posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check notifications on the official website at https://www.ihbt.res.in/en/.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 13.

CSIR-IHBT vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is to fill 17 vacancies out of which 10 are for the post of scientist, 1 vacancy is for the post of sr. medical officer (2), and 6 vacancies are for the post of technical assistant.

CSIR-IHBT Age limit: The upper age limit for the post of Scientist is 32 years, for a senior medical officer the age limit is 40 years, and for the Technical post the age limit is 28 years.

CSIR-IHBT Educational qualification:

For the post of scientist, candidates should be Ph.D. (Science) Submitted, M. Pharm/MD (Ayurveda)/MVSc, or M.E./M.Tech.(Science/Engg.)

For the Sr. Medical Officer post: Candidate should be MBBS with 55% marks with 3 years of relevant experience or MBBS with MD or equivalent from a recognized medical college/university.

For the Technical Assistant post: Candidate should be 1 st Class B.Sc. (Science) with one-year full-time professional qualification or one year experience in relevant discipline from a recognized Institute/ Organization.

CSIR- IHBT: How to apply

Interested and Eligible candidates are required to apply online only through our website www.ihbt.res.in. After completing the online application, all candidates must print their application and send it, along with attested copies of all relevant educational qualifications, experience, and testimonials, etc., to the Director, CSIR Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, Distt.: Kangra (H.P.)- 176 061 on or before September 27, 2021,by 5:00 p.m.