CSL recruitment 2021: 70 vacancies for Executive Trainees on offer
CSL recruitment 2021: 70 vacancies for Executive Trainees on offer

Published on Oct 06, 2021 08:18 PM IST
CSL recruitment 2021: 70 vacancies of Executive Trainees on offer(HT Photo)
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications for the various vacancies of Executive Trainees. The application process started on October 6 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CSL at cochinshipyard.in.

CSL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies of Executive Trainees.

CSL recruitment 2021 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates for all the posts shall be 27 years as on October 27.

CSL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is 750. candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled

Tribe (ST) / Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) are exempted from payment of application fee.

CSL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page). The application consists of two phases: registration and submission of application.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details on the official website of the CSL at cochinshipyard.in or here 

