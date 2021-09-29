Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CSPHCL recruitment 2021: 307 Junior engineer vacancies on offer, apply now
employment news

CSPHCL recruitment 2021: 307 Junior engineer vacancies on offer, apply now

CSPHCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 307 vacancies of Junior engineer. The application process has begun
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 05:32 PM IST
CSPHCL recruitment 2021: 307 vacancies of Junior engineer on offer(PTI)

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer in Chhattisgarh Power Distribution Company Limited ( CDPCL ), Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited ( CSPTCL ), and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited ( CSPGCL ).

The application process began on September 29 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 28.

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 307 out of which 209 vacancies are in the Electrical branch, 13 vacancies are in IT Branch, 12 vacancies are in the computer science branch, 27 vacancies are in Mechanical branch, 6 vacancies are in Electronics branch and 40 vacancies are in Civil branch.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 40 years for the unreserved candidate of Chhattisgarh State Domicile and 45 years for the SC/ST and OBC candidates of the Chhattisgarh State Domicile.

RELATED STORIES

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the Unreserved and the OBC category and 700 for SC/ST category candidates. The departmental candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Link to apply

CSHPCL recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection will be based on Computer Based Test consisting of multiple-choice questions in part I  related to the professional subject and Part II will comprise of 20 questions from General awareness and reasoning.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy on offer vacancy of junior engineer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HSSC male constable GD admit card to be out on October 21, check details

GPSC recruitment: Apply for 183 posts in  administrative services, other depts 

Punjab Police constable, SI recruitment: Application deadline extended   

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment:  Last date to apply for associate post is Sept 30
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP