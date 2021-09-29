CSPHCL recruitment 2021: 307 Junior engineer vacancies on offer, apply now

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer in Chhattisgarh Power Distribution Company Limited ( CDPCL ), Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited ( CSPTCL ), and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited ( CSPGCL ).

The application process began on September 29 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 28.

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 307 out of which 209 vacancies are in the Electrical branch, 13 vacancies are in IT Branch, 12 vacancies are in the computer science branch, 27 vacancies are in Mechanical branch, 6 vacancies are in Electronics branch and 40 vacancies are in Civil branch.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 40 years for the unreserved candidate of Chhattisgarh State Domicile and 45 years for the SC/ST and OBC candidates of the Chhattisgarh State Domicile.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the Unreserved and the OBC category and ₹700 for SC/ST category candidates. The departmental candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Link to apply

CSHPCL recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection will be based on Computer Based Test consisting of multiple-choice questions in part I related to the professional subject and Part II will comprise of 20 questions from General awareness and reasoning.