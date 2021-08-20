Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacancies for attendants (line)
employment news

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacancies for attendants (line)

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has invited applications for various posts of Attendant ( Line ).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 03:19 PM IST
CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply is September 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSPHCL at cspdcl.co.in and apply online.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has invited applications for various posts of Attendant ( Line ). The online application process will begin on Friday, August 21. The last date to apply is September 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSPHCL at cspdcl.co.in and apply online.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1500. Out of which, 1200 are for the Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon area, 162 vacancies are for the Ambikapur, and 138 vacancies are for the Jagdalpur area.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above mentioned posts should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 application fee:

The application fee for the unreserved and the OBC candidates is 300 while for the candidates from the SC and ST category the application fee is 200.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Railway Recruitment 2021: KRCL to recruit Technical Assistant posts,details here

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment 2021: Apply for business development associate post

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer keys released, raise objections till Aug 25, link here

PSCB revised schedule for clerk, manager and other recruitment exams released
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP