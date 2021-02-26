Home / Education / Employment News / DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020: Candidates who have cleared the DDA Patwari Stage I examination can download their admit cards for the Stage-II examination online at dda.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:00 PM IST
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020.(Screengrab )

DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the admit cards for the DDA Patwari Stage II recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have cleared the DDA Patwari Stage I examination can download their admit cards for the Stage-II examination online at dda.org.in.

The DDA Patwari Stage II recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 28, 2021.

Direct link to download DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020.

How to download DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at dda.org.in

On the homepage, go to the "Latest Jobs" section and click on "Direct Recruitment 2020" tab

Click on the link that reads, "DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020: LINK FOR DOWNLOADING E ADMIT CARD FOR STAGE-II EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF PATWARI"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

