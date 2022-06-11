Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DDA recruitment 2022: 279 JE other posts on offer, details here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun the online application process for the positions of Junior Engineer, Planning Assistant, and others.
Published on Jun 11, 2022
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited application for the Junior Engineer, Planning Assistant and other posts. The application process has been commenced today, June 11 and the last date for submissions of application form is  July 7. The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 30, 2022.

DDA recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 279 vacancies out of which 220 posts are Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 posts are for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 vacancies are for the Planning Assistant, 2 posts are for programmer, 6 posts are for Junior Translator, and 1 post is for Assistant Director (Landscape).

DDA recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for all all categories of posts.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Exserviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

DDA recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at dda.gov.in

On the homepage, click on  the “Jobs” tab

Next, click on “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form.” 

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the details, upload the form and pay the fee

Submit the form keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

