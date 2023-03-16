Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi University non-teaching recruitment examination admit card out, link here

Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:16 PM IST

NTA released the admit card for the Delhi University non-teaching recruitment exam 2021.

Delhi University non-teaching recruitment examination admit card out at recruitment.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Delhi University non-teaching recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Delhi University Recruitment Examination 2021, will be conducted from March 18 to March 21 2023.

Here's the direct link to download the admit

NTA DU non-teaching recruitment exam: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “DU Recruitment Examination - 2021 for Non-Teaching Posts”

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

The Delhi University admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
recruitment admit card. hall ticket
