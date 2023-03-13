Home / Education / Employment News / Department of Atomic Energy recruitment: Apply for 124 CFO and other posts

Department of Atomic Energy recruitment: Apply for 124 CFO and other posts

Published on Mar 13, 2023

Candidates can apply online through the official site of Department of Atomic Energy at barc.gov.in.

Department of Atomic Energy has invited applications for Chief Fire Officer, Technical Officer, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, and other posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nfc.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

Chief Fire Officer/A: 1 post

Technical Officer / C (Computers): 3 posts

Deputy Chief Fire Officer/A: 2 posts

Station Officer/A: 7 posts

Sub-Officer/B: 28 posts

Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman/A (DPOF/A): 83 posts

Age Limit:

The maximum candidate's age should be 40 years except for the Technical Officer / C (Computers) and Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cumFireman/A (DPOF/A) post. For the Technical officer posts the maximum age is 35 years and Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cumFireman the upper age is 27 years.

How to apply

Visit the official website at www.nfc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Fire Services Personnel & Techincal Officers (Computers)”

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take printout for future reference.

