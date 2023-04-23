Department of Atomic Energy ht education has invited applications for Junior Purchase Assistnat/ Junior Storekeeper posts. The applictaion process started on April 22 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dpsdae.formflix.in.

Department of Atomic Energy to recruit Group C posts, apply till May 15(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The Level-1 (OMR-based) & Level-2 (Descriptive) Examinations are tentatively scheduled to be held in 2nd week of June.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Junior Purchase Assistnat/ Junior Storekeeper posts.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years old.

Here' s the direct link to apply

Department of Atomic Energy recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at dpsdae.formflix.in

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Notification here