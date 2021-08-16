DF & FW Recruitment 2021: Apply for technical assistants and other posts
Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) has invited applications for the Technical Assistant, Accountant, Office Manager, and other posts purely on contract basis. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of DF&FW at https://agricoop.nic.in/
The contract period is of 3 years, subject to annual performance review.
Eligible candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their application form in the prescribed format by August 26 to the following address:
Deputy Secretary (INM),
R.NO 347, Krishna Bhawan
DEPARTMENT OF
AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare
Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi
The application should be Super Subscribed “Application for engagement as … ( Name of Vacancy applied for ) on a Contract basis in INM division in DA&FW”.
DF& FW recruitment 2021 Vacancy details:
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant, 3 vacancies are for the post of Accountants, 1 vacancy each for the post of Junior Technical Officer ( Production ), Junior Marketing Officer and Office Manager.
DF&FW recruitment 2021 monthly remuneration:
For Accountants, Technical Assistant: ₹42000; Junior Technical Officer ( Production), Junior Marketing Officer, and Office Manager: RS 52000.
Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below