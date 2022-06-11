Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DHSFW Assam Admit Card 2022 for Grade 4 posts released, download link here

DHSFW Assam Admit Card 2022 for Grade 4 posts have been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Published on Jun 11, 2022 08:52 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Assam has released DHSFW Assam Admit Card 2022 for Grade 4 posts. Candidates who will appear for the examination for Grade 4 posts can download the admit card through the official site of DHSFW on dhsfw.assam.gov.in. 

The written examination for Grade 4 posts will be conducted on June 19, 2022. The call letters are available on dme.assam.gov.in, dhs.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in and ayush.assam.gov.in. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

DHSFW Assam Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of DME Assam on dme.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on Admit card for Grade 4 posts link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admit card link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of DME, Assam. 

