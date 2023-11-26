Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / DPCC recruiting for AEE vacancies, UPSC ESE non-recommended candidates can apply

DPCC recruiting for AEE vacancies, UPSC ESE non-recommended candidates can apply

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 26, 2023 10:16 AM IST

Non-recommended candidates of the Engineering Service Examination (ESE) 2022 can apply for it on dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE). Non-recommended candidates of the Engineering Service Examination (ESE) 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can apply for it on the official website, dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in.

DPCC recruiting for AEE vacancies, UPSC ESE non-recommended candidates can apply

There are a total of 38 vacancies:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

SC: 5 vacancies

ST: 2 vacancies

OBC: 10 vacancies

EWS: 3 vacancies

Unreserved: 18 vacancies.

Detailed information of this recruitment drive are available on the DPCC website: dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in under the head "Office Order & Circulars along with the application form.

Application in prescribed format has to be submitted to the address: Administrative Branch, DPCC, 5th Floor, Kashmere Gate, ISBT Building, Delhi, 110006 within 30 days from the publication of advertisement on the website.

Here is the direct link to the recruitment page.

For any further details, check the official website of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dpcc union public service commission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP