Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi recruitment: Apply for various faculty posts

Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi has invited applications for various faculty positions. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 22. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at aud.ac.in. However, the last date for the submission of the hard copy of the application form is March 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for UR/OBC/EWS category.No application fee will be charged from applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Women categories.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 8 for Associate Professor, and 5 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

Direct link to apply

How to apply

Visit the official website at aud.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the Apply Online link

Regsiter and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the applictaion form and take printout for future reference.