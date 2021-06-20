DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 7 vacancies

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Defense Laboratory, Jodhpur Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for recruiting apprentices for one year for 2021-22.

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7 vacancies.

Candidates have to register their names at https://apprenticeshipindia.org and send scanned copies of the application form along with documents and certificates in pdf format to the following email address: director@dl.drdo.in

The last date for the submission of the application is 15 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on June 19.

Monthly Stipend

For B.Sc -Computer Science and B.Sc - PCM ₹9000 and for the Diploma-Electrical Engineer and Diploma-Mechanical Engineer ₹8000.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit (percentage of marks of the qualifying examination). Only selected candidates will be informed through an offer letter.

Note: Only fresh pass-outs can apply. Who have passed their respective course (2018, 2019, 2020) only can apply. Candidates who have passed their qualifying examination before 2018 are not eligible. Post-graduate candidates are not eligible.

For more details, candidates can log on to https://www.drdo.gov.in and for queries, candidates may contact director@dl.drdo.in

Candidates are advised to check advertisements in employment news.