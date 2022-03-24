Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 20 posts on drdo.gov.in

DRDO will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before April 1, 2022. 
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 09:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, NATS on mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 1, 2022. 

The recruitment will be for Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy details 

  • Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees: 10 Posts
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification and Age Limit 

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees: A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University/ by an institution empowered to award such degree by an Act of Parliament. 

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a state government/ by a University/ by an institute recognised by the State Government or Central government as equivalent to a diploma/ sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/ she may hold a diploma in Engg./ Technology. 

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Details of shortlisted will be published in DRDO website. Selected candidates will have to sign a contract on the date of joining as per government of India rules. 

