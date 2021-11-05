Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DRDO apprentices recruitment 2021:116 vacancies on offer. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application is November 15.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Integrated Test Range (ITR), a premier laboratory of  Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO has invited applications to fill 206 vacancies of Graduate apprentices, Technician (Diploma) apprentices, and trade apprentices. The last date to apply is November 15 till 5:30 pm. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Recruitment and Assessment centre at rac.gov.in and apply for the same.

DRDO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 116 vacancies out of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Apprentices, 40 vacancies are for the post of Technician (Diploma) Apprentice and 26 vacancies are for Trade Apprentices.

DRDO recruitment selection process: Candidate's selection will be based on their percentage of marks obtained at the essential qualification level or through personal interview video conferencing for shortlisted candidates only.

Here is the direct link to apply.

DRDO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in.

Click on the Apply link given below the notification link.

Register yourself.

Fill the application form.

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

