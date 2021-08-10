Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO CABS to offer 20 junior research fellowships, check details
employment news

DRDO CABS to offer 20 junior research fellowships, check details

DRDO's Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru has announced to offer 20 junior research fellowships (JRFs) in Aerodynamics, Structural Design Analysis, Radar Engineering, Communication Engineering, Networking and Display System, Mission Computer, Thermal Management etc.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 07:25 PM IST
DRDO CABS to offer 20 junior research fellowships, check details

DRDO's Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru has announced to offer 20 junior research fellowships (JRFs) in Aerodynamics, Structural Design Analysis, Radar Engineering, Communication Engineering, Networking and Display System, Mission Computer, Thermal Management etc. and has invited applications from eligible candidates for the same.

The duration of the fellowships will be for a period of two years which may be extended for further two years subject to Review Committee’s recommendation (one year at a time).

Candidates with BE or BTech qualifications with a valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level are eligible to apply. The scores of GATE 2020 and 2021 are acceptable.

The upper age limit is 28 years as on closing date of advertisement which is 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News. " 5 years relaxation

to SC/ST candidates, 3 years to OBC (Non-creamy Layer) candidates. Caste certificate copy to be enclosed with application, if applicable," the CABS has informed candidates about the relaxation in age limit.

"Candidates will be short-listed based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in Degree/Post graduate Degree shall be called for web based online interview," candidates have been informed about the selection process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo recruitment
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP