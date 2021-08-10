DRDO CABS to offer 20 junior research fellowships, check details

DRDO's Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru has announced to offer 20 junior research fellowships (JRFs) in Aerodynamics, Structural Design Analysis, Radar Engineering, Communication Engineering, Networking and Display System, Mission Computer, Thermal Management etc. and has invited applications from eligible candidates for the same.

The duration of the fellowships will be for a period of two years which may be extended for further two years subject to Review Committee’s recommendation (one year at a time).

Candidates with BE or BTech qualifications with a valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level are eligible to apply. The scores of GATE 2020 and 2021 are acceptable.

The upper age limit is 28 years as on closing date of advertisement which is 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News. " 5 years relaxation

to SC/ST candidates, 3 years to OBC (Non-creamy Layer) candidates. Caste certificate copy to be enclosed with application, if applicable," the CABS has informed candidates about the relaxation in age limit.

"Candidates will be short-listed based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in Degree/Post graduate Degree shall be called for web based online interview," candidates have been informed about the selection process.

