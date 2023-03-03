DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 for Tier I out at drdo.gov.in, download link here

Defence Research and Development Organisation has released DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022. The admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card has been released for CBT Tier I examination. The call letter will be available on the official website from March 2 to March 20, 2023. The CBT Tier I exam will be conducted on March 20, 2023.

Direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Click on CEPTAM link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A link.

Click on the link and DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on November 7 and ended on December 7, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1061 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.