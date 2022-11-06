DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration for 1000+ posts begins tomorrow at drdo.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) will begin the application process for over 1,000 posts of Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre tomorrow, November 7. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to December 7 on drdo.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total number of vacancies is 1061 for general, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories, along with a few more for ESM, MSP and PwBD candidates.

Posts for which the recruitment drive is being held are: Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing), Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant ‘A’ , Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman

The application fee for all categories is ₹100 application fee. The payment should be made online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the home page, click on DRDO CEPTAM link

Fill the application form

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.