DRDO DEAL, Dehradun invites applications for apprenticeship
Published on Dec 05, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL), DRDO has invited applications to offer apprenticeship training for a period of one year in electronics and communication engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science or computer engineering. A total of 19 positions are on offer.

In order to apply for the post candidates have to register at mhrdnats.gov.in.

The last date for submission of application forms is December 31.

“Depending upon the vacancies available in various disciplines, selection of candidates will be carried out by shortlisting on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam,” the DRDO DEAL has informed candidates.

For degree apprentice trainees only those candidates who have passed in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 are eligible to apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying exam earlier than 2018 are not eligible. Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organisation are not eligible to apply.

