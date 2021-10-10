Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DRDO invites applications for JRF in NPOL, Kochi
employment news

DRDO invites applications for JRF in NPOL, Kochi

DRDO will offer junior research fellowship in mechanical engineering and oceanography in NPOL, Kochi. Candidates can apply for JRF online.
DRDO invites applications for JRF in NPOL, Kochi
Published on Oct 10, 2021 05:47 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for junior research fellowship (JRF) in naval physical and oceanographic laboratory (NPOL), Kochi. While a total of 4 JRF is on offer in mechanical engineering discipline, the total number of JRF in oceanography has not been announced yet.

Apply online

The last date for submission of application forms is October 28.

Candidates with BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in first division with valid NET or GATE qualification or ME/M.Tech in Mechanical Engg in first division both at Graduate and Post graduate level are eligible to apply for JRF in mechanical engineering.

Candidates with Post graduate Degree in Basic Science pertaining to the subject/discipline in first division with valid NET qualification or ME / M.Tech in Oceanography or Ocean Technology or Meteorology in first division both at Graduate and Post graduate level are eligible for JRF in oceanography.

“The Fellowships shall be awarded initially for a period of two years (extendable as per rules), with monthly emoluments of Rs. 31,000/- plus House Rent Allowance as admissible under the rules,” the DRDO has said.

