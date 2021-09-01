DRDO MTS Tier 1 exam date not yet released, candidates anxious

The first of the two-tier exam for the selection of multi-tasking staff (MTS) in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is yet to be held. Candidates are waiting for the exam schedule for more than 1.5 years after filling the application form. MTS is a General Central service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial post.

A total of 1,817 vacancies will be filled by the DRDO for which it had invited applications from class 10 pass ITI candidates in December 2019.

The DRDO will select candidates on the basis of two exams. There will be no interview.

The last time, DRDO had updated candidates about the exam date was in June 2020. “All candidates who have applied against DRDO Entry Test:2019-20/MTS advertisement, may please note that Tier-I (CBT) examination could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, this will be planned and tentative dates will be intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it had informed candidates.

Candidates have been waiting for the exam date since then.

Many recruitment exams could not be held as per their schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that was imposed nationwide to contain its spread. However, these exams were rescheduled and were held on a later date.