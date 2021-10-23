DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts on drdo.gov.in

Defence Scientific Information and Documentation Centre, DESIDOC, DRDO has invited the applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is 21 days from the date of advertisement in employment news.

Candidates are required to submit their application through online. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Library and Information Science 12 Posts

Computer Science 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on interview basis after being shortlisted on the merit basis (percentage/ marks of essential qualification). Board constituted by the Director DESIDOC for the purpose will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates as per selection criteria. Only selected candidates will be informed through offer letter.

Other details

Candidates who have already underdone apprenticeship training in any institute/ organization are not eligible and only those who have passed out in 2019 or later can apply. A certificate in this regard may be furnished.

