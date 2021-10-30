Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for JRF and RA posts on drdo.gov.in
employment news

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for JRF and RA posts on drdo.gov.in

DRDO to recruit candidates for JRF and RA posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. 
DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for JRF and RA posts on drdo.gov.in
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence Food Research Laboratory, Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Research Fellow and Research Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply will have to appear for walk-in interview on the dates mentioned on the official notice. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • DRDO Junior Research Fellow: 12 Posts
  • DRDO Research Associate: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification 1 and Detailed Notification 2 here. 

Stipend 

  • JRF: 31,000
  • RA: 54,000

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will be conducted for JRF’s from 11 am to 12 noon and only qualified candidates will be interviewed on the same day. Incase of large no. of students, interview can be carried to next day so candidates are requested to prepare accordingly. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo recruitment drdo sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS RRB Result 2021: Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released 

Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4,438 posts from Nov 10

J-K Bank Recruitment 2021: 45 vacancies for PO & banking associate on offer

India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 75 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh circle
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP