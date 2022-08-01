DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 600+ scientist posts by Aug 5, details here

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for 630 Scientist B /Engineer posts in DRDO, DST, and ADA. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 5, 2022.

Applications are invited for the posts of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix in specific disciplines and categories.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 630 vacancies, out of which 579 are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, 8 are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DST and 43 are for the posts of Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA.

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.100. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates. Fee can be paid in online mode only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination and the shortlisted candidates will be required to appear in the Personal Interview round to be held at Delhi or any other place.

The Written Examination will consist of two papers of 300 marks each, to be conducted in two sessions of duration of three hours each.

The Examination is scheduled to be conducted at DRDO centres in seven cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Pune) as well as at other common centres, if the need arises.

The Written Examination is likely to be held on October 16, 2022.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website rac.gov.in

Click on “Apply online” under “Recruitment of Scientists 'B' in DRDO/ADA/DST (579/43/8) vacancies”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Register and apply for the desired post

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON