DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 7 JRF posts at rac.gov.in

Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) Bangalore, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for JRF posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO at rac.gov.in. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is February 14.

The list of shortlisted candidates for interview or document verification will be released on February 21 at the DRDO website www.drdo.gov.in.

The tenure of fellowship will be initially for a period of two years and will be extendable based on the candidate’s performance as per rules. The fellowship shall not exceed 5 years.

DRDO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7 vacancies of junior research fellowship (JRF).

DRDO recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have a First Division degree in B.E./B.Tech from a recognised university or institution with a valid GATE score or a First Division postgraduate degree in a professional course (M.E./M.Tech) from a recognised university or institute at both the graduate and postgraduate levels. GATE 2020 & 2021 scores are accepted only.

DRDO recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years as on the last date of receipt of application. Age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates as per Govt. of India orders.

