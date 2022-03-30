Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for JRF and RA posts, details here

DRDO to recruit candidates for JRF and RA posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the email ID given below till April 15, 2022. 
Published on Mar 30, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 15, 2022. 

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with scanned copies of required certificates or degrees to manindersingh.tbrl@gov.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • RA: 1 Post
  • JRF: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

  • Research Associate: PhD or equivalent degree in Chemistry OR Post Graduate in Chemistry.
  • JRF (Chemistry, Physics): Post Graduate in Chemistry/ Physics in 1st division with NET.
  • JRF (Mechanical): BE/ B.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division with NET/ GATE or M.E/ M.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division both at graduate and post graduate level.

Age Limit 

  • JRF: Maximum of 28 years of age
  • RA: Maximum of 35 years of age

Selection Process

The selection will be done through online interview which will be purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and original certificates. The candidature will be rejected if any mismatch/ canvassing is noticed in details regarding qualification, discipline, percentage of marks or non-fulfillment of any specified criteria at the time of joining. 

