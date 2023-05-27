DRDO recruitment 2023: Apply for 12 Project Scientist posts at rac.gov.in

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for 12 Project Scientist posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is June 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in.

DRDO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies of Project scientists of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Project Scientist F, 2 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist E, 4 vacancies are for the post of project scientist D, 3 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist C, and 2 vacancies are for the post of project Scientist B.

Direct link to apply

DRDO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at rac.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link under advt. no 144

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

