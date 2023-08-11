Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO recruitment 2023: Apply for 204 Scientist B posts till August 31

DRDO recruitment 2023: Apply for 204 Scientist B posts till August 31

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 01:57 PM IST

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 204 Scientist 'B' vacancies before August 31.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for 204 Scientist ‘B’. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.drdo.gov.in.

Direct link to apply

DRDO recruitment 2023: Apply for 204 Scientist B posts till August 31

DRDO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 204 vacancies of which 181 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’ posts in DRDO, 11 vacancies are for the Scientist ‘B’ posts in DST, 6 vacancies are for the Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA, and 6 vacancies are for the Scientist ‘B’ post in CME.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age for the unreserved category candidates is 35 years. For OBC (Non-creamy layer) the maximum age of the candidates should be 38 years. For SC/ST category the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 application fee: Male candidates from the General (UR), EWS, and OBC categories must pay a non-transferable, non-refundable application fee of 100.Candidates who are SC/ST/PWD or women do not have to pay an application fee.

DRDO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Apply link under “Advt. no. 145 for 204 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, ADA, DST and CME”.

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
application process deadline vacancies drdo recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP