Armament Research and Development Establishment, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 75 Apprentice posts at mhrdnats.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 75 posts in the organization. The registration process will conclude on May 30, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer Apprentices: 50 posts

Diploma Apprentices: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: First Class Engineering Degree (full time course) in the respective discipline with at least 6.3 CGPA from a recognised Indian University/Institute.

Technician Apprentice: First Class Diploma in Engineering obtained from State Board of Technical Education/recognised Indian University (full time course) in the respective discipline with 60% marks.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the respective discipline qualifying examination. The final merit list would be prepared according to categories General/ SC / ST / OBC/PwD on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in written examination.

Duration of Training

The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of 12 months as per Apprentices Act 1961. Certificate of Proficiency will be issued to pass candidates after 12 months from date of execution of contract.

