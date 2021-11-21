Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DRDO to award 11 JRF for project at Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur

DRDO will interview on December 6, 7, 8 and 9 to award junior research fellowship (JRF) for a project at the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur.
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct an interview to award junior research fellowship (JRF) for a project at the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur. “Indian Nationals are invited in Walk-in-interview for award of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to work in DRDO projectat Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), a material cluster laboratory of DRDO,” reads the job notification released by the DRDO on its website.

Job details

A total of 11 JRFs are on offer. The interview will be held on December 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The JRF will be for 2 years which may be extended further and upgraded to SRF as per rules. Selected candidates will receive 31000 per month along with HRA and medical facilities as per rules.

“While appearing for interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with recent passport size photograph affixed on top right corner of the first page and one set of self attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc.,” the DRDO has informed candidates.

Graduates with NET/ GATE qualification or postgraduates are eligible for the job. 

 

 

