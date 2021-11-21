DRDO to award 11 JRF for project at Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct an interview to award junior research fellowship (JRF) for a project at the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur. “Indian Nationals are invited in Walk-in-interview for award of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to work in DRDO projectat Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), a material cluster laboratory of DRDO,” reads the job notification released by the DRDO on its website.

Job details

A total of 11 JRFs are on offer. The interview will be held on December 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The JRF will be for 2 years which may be extended further and upgraded to SRF as per rules. Selected candidates will receive ₹31000 per month along with HRA and medical facilities as per rules.

“While appearing for interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with recent passport size photograph affixed on top right corner of the first page and one set of self attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc.,” the DRDO has informed candidates.

Graduates with NET/ GATE qualification or postgraduates are eligible for the job.

