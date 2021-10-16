Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DRDO-Advanced Systems Laboratory offers trade apprenticeship
employment news

DRDO-Advanced Systems Laboratory offers trade apprenticeship

DRDO-advanced systems laboratory has invited applications for 50 trade apprenticeship positions. The job advertisement is available in the weekly edition of Employment Newspaper.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

DRDO-advanced systems laboratory has invited applications for trade apprenticeships. A total 50 apprenticeship positions are on offer in fitter, electronic mechanic, electrician, computer operator and programming assistant, turner and fibre reinforced plastics processor trades.

Candidates for trade apprentices should have registered at www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Non-registered candidates will be rejected, the job notice reads.

Selection will be made on the basis of academic merit, written test and interview as required, candidates have been informed. “Candidates selected for training will not be allowed to withdraw from training except for reasons which are beyond their control. Before commencement of the training, the candidates will have to execute a contract of apprenticeship. Those who absent themselves are liable to refund the whole cost of their training as well as the amount received as stipend as determined by the central apprenticeship advisor,” the job notice adds.

DRDO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • ITI in Fitter: 20 posts
  • ITI in electronic mechanic: 8 posts
  • ITI in electrician: 12 posts
  • ITI in computer operator and programming assistant: 3 posts
  • ITI in turner: 3 posts
  • ITI in fibre reinforced plastics processor: 4 posts

