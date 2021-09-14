DSE, Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 4619 posts

Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha will close down the registration process for Teachers' recruitment. Candidates who want to apply for the posts of contractual Hindi teachers, Sanskrit teachers, and physical education teachers in government secondary schools of Odisha can apply online through the official site of DSE Odisha on dseodisha.azurewebsites.net.

The online examination will be conducted in the first week of October 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 2055 posts of Hindi Teacher, 1304 posts of Sanskrit Teacher, and 1260 posts of Physical Education Teacher. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can follow these simple steps to know how to apply.

DSE, Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of DSE Odisha.

Click on Teacher recruitment link available on the home page.

Scan the necessary documents and upload them.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All Candidates shall have to pay Rs. 600/- as processing fee. In case of candidates of SC, ST, and PWD category Rs. 400/- is to be paid as application processing fee. The payment will be made through the online payment gateway on the online application page.