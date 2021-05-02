Home / Education / Employment News / DSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 83 Multi-Tasking Staff, clerk and other posts
DSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 83 Multi-Tasking Staff, clerk and other posts

Defense Service Staff College (DSSC), Willington has invited applications for 83 Group C civilian posts.
MAY 02, 2021
DSSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates should send their application form with all required documents, arranged in a systematic manner, through posts.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Defense Service Staff College(DSSC), Willington has invited applications for 83 Group C civilian posts.

Interested and eligible candidates should send their application form with all required documents, arranged in a systematic manner, through posts. The application should be addressed to 'The Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris) – 643 231. Tamil Nadu."

The last date for receipt of the application is May 22, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies.

Name of posts: Stenographer Grade-II, Lower Division Clerk, Civilian Motor Driver, (Ordinary Grade) Sukhani, Carpenter, Multi-Tasking Staff

Pay Scale:

Stenographer Grade-II: Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100 (Level-4).

Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Civilian Motor, Driver (Ordinary Grade), Sukhani, Carpenter: Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200 (Level-2).

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Office and Training: 18000-Rs. 56900 (Level-1).

Selection process:

All applications will be scrutinised and call letters for written test will be issued to eligible candidates.

The eligible candidates are required to appear in written test, which will be based on minimum education qualification for the post. The test will consist of questions from 1) General Intelligence and Reasoning 2) Numerical Aptitude 3) General English 4) Trade Specific.

The question paper and answer paper will be both in English and Hindi. The Shortlisted candidates will be called for physical and skill tests.

Note: Checking eligibility criteria, age limit, number of vacancies and other details on the official website at http://www.dssc.gov.in before applying.

