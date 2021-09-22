Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSSSB answer keys 2021 released for exams held on September 10, 11, 13 and 14

DSSSB Answer key released for the various exams held on September 10,11,13 and14, direct link to check the answer keys here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:11 AM IST
DSSSB Answer key released for the various exams held on September 10,11,13 and14(HT file)

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on September 21 released the draft answer keys for the online computer-based tests held on September 10, 11, 13, and 14.

Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the answer key on the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The online examination for the DSSSB Technical Asstt.(Computer), was conducted on September 10. The TGT Maths Female was conducted on September 10 and 11.

The Scientific Asstt. Ballistic was held on September 11. The examination for TGT Math (Female), Laboratory Asstt. (Lie Detection), Sr. Scientific Asstt. (Ballistic), TGT English (Male) were held on September 13. The examination for the TGT English Female was held on September 14.

Direct link to check the answer key 

How to check the DSSSB draft answer keys 2021:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMS HELD FROM 10TH TO 14TH SEPT 2021’

Key in your credentials and log in

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Note: The candidates can also raise the objection the link will be available from September 21 to 25.

dsssb dsssb exams answer keys
