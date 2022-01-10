DSSSB Combined JE/SO Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 691 posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for recruiting candidates to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) / Section Officer (SO) in Electrical and Civil Engineer categories under various government departments. The registration process began on Monday, 10 January 2022, and will close at 11:59 pm on February 09, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eligible candidates can visit the official website https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/ and apply.

How to apply for DSSSB 2022 JE/SO (Electrical and Civil) Posts

1. Visit the official website https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

2. Click on ‘Link for Online Application Registration System (OARS)’

3. The Redirected OARS page will open - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/

4. Select ‘Click for New Registration’

5. Read the instructions carefully

6. Enter your Registration details and Identity proof details

7. Click ‘Submit’

8. Registration ID and Password will be generated

9. Use the ID and Password to Login

10. Apply for JE/SO Posts 2022

Application Fees

Eligible candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. However, candidates belonging to ST, SC, PWD, women, and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the online fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vacancies

There are a total of 116 vacancies available for Junior Engineer (JE) / Section Officer (SO) (Electrical) posts, with 40 posts reserved for UR candidates, 21 for EWS, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, and 7 vacancies for ST candidates.

A total of 575 vacancies are available for Junior Engineer (JE) / Section Officer (SO) (Civil) posts, with 270 vacancies reserved for UR candidates, 77 for EWS, 116 for OBC, 85 for SC, and 27 vacancies for ST candidates.

DSSSB will conduct Tier-I and Tier-II examinations for JE and SO posts. According to the official notice, the Board will intimate the date of conducting examinations on the official website in due course.

The notice has advised the candidates to visit the DSSSB website https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/ to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the JE/SO vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}