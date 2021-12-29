Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSSSB Exams 2022: JE, AE, PGT and other exam dates released, check here

DSSSB has released the tentative calendar for various exams including JE, AE, PGT and others. Candidates can check the exam dates through the direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 29, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released DSSSB Exams 2022 calendar. The exam dates have been released for many posts including JE, AE, PGT, Staff Nurse and others. Candidates who will appear for any of the exams conducted by the Board can check the exam dates on the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. 

As per the tentative calendar, JE (Civil, Electrical), SO (Electrical), AE (Civil, Electrical), Legal Assistant, Assistant Law Officer exam will be conducted from March 1 to March 31, 2022. PGT and Lecturer posts exam will be conducted from April 1 to April 30, 2022. Staff Nurse, ANM, Nursing Officer, Section Officer, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Junior Pharmacist, Dispenser, LDC, Stenographer, Jr Assistant, Steno typist exam will be conducted from May 1 to May 31, 2022. 

Apart from this, Warden post, Matron post, Fire Operator and JE (Environmental) exam will be conducted from October 1 to October 31, 2022. 

DSSSB Exams 2022: How to check calendar 

Candidates can check the complete calendar through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
  • Click on DSSSB Exams 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam dates and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
dsssb delhi dsssb recruitment sarkari naukri
