DSSSB Group B, C Recruitment 2022: Apply for 168 Manager and other posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Manager and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is May 9, 2022.

The registration process will begin on April 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 168 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I: 6 Posts

Manager: 40 Post

Shift Incharge: 8 Posts

Protection Officer: 23 Posts

Deputy Manager: 3 Posts

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO: 68 Posts

Filter Supervisor: 18 Posts

Bacteriologist: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong> for educational qualification and age limit.

Selection Process

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

