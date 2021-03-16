Home / Education / Employment News / DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination can download their hall tickets online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:23 AM IST
DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer Tier 2 examination on its official website.

The board will conduct the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination from March 19 to 20, 2021.

Direct link to download DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021.

How to download DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR TIER II ONLINE EXAM ON 19 & 20 MAR 2021 FOR POST CODES 67/14, 48/15, 12/17, 06/19, 07/19, 13/19, 17/19, 11/17, 03/19, 04/19, 05/19"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

Topics
delhi dsssb recruitment dsssb admit card hall tickets call letters
