DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer Tier 2 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination can download their hall tickets online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The board will conduct the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination from March 19 to 20, 2021.

Direct link to download DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021.

How to download DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR TIER II ONLINE EXAM ON 19 & 20 MAR 2021 FOR POST CODES 67/14, 48/15, 12/17, 06/19, 07/19, 13/19, 17/19, 11/17, 03/19, 04/19, 05/19"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.