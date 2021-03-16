DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer Tier 2 examination on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination can download their hall tickets online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The board will conduct the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination from March 19 to 20, 2021.
How to download DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR TIER II ONLINE EXAM ON 19 & 20 MAR 2021 FOR POST CODES 67/14, 48/15, 12/17, 06/19, 07/19, 13/19, 17/19, 11/17, 03/19, 04/19, 05/19"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.