DSSSB May 2021 Exam for various posts postponed, notice here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has postponed DSSSB May 2021 exam that was scheduled in May. The examination has been postponed for various posts that was scheduled to be conducted from May 12 to May 27, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the examination of postcodes 37/20, 6/20, 3/20, 7/20, and 40/20 has been postponed due to the administrative exigencies till further notice.

The Tier I examination was scheduled for Assistant grade post in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, Ahlmad in Labour Department, Stenographer (English) in Delhi Transport Corporation, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board, and Stenographer (Hindi) in Delhi Transport Corporation on these dates.

Along with this, the Board has released the exam dates for advertisement number 2/20 and 4/20. The computer-based test for these posts will be conducted on June 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2021. The name of the exam centre and the date of examination and timing will be mentioned in the e-admit card. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of DSSSB.

