DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 Assistant Law Officer/ Legal Assistant posts

DSSSB to recruit candidates for Assistant Law Officer/ Legal Assistant posts. The registration process will begin on January 10, 2022 and will end on February 9, 2022. 
Published on Jan 07, 2022 03:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Law Officer/ Legal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 10 and will end on February 9, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 26 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in law from a recognized University or equivalent. The complete educational qualification and age limit will vary according to the departments. Candidates are advised to check the details on the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Examination Scheme

DSSSB will conduct Two Tier Examination i.e. Tier-I & Tier-II for the post of Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant. The Tier I exam will be 200 marks and Tier II exam will be for 300 marks. The Examination questions will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which will be in the language concerned only.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for all categories. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Exserviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

