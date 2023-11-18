Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for 863 pharmacists, Technical Assistants, Sub Station Attendants and other posts. The application process will commence on November 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for Pharmacist, Technical Assistant and other posts from November 21(HT file)

DSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 863 vacancies. Candidates can check the detailed vacancies on the notification given below.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below: