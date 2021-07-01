Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Application for 5,807 teaching posts ends soon

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: The application process for 5807 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in Directorate of Education closes on July 3.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 03:40 PM IST
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: The application process for 5807 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in Directorate of Education ends on July 3. The registration process for these TGT posts began on June 4, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised University having obtained 45% marks in aggregate can apply for these posts. Candidates should check Detailed Notification to know complete educational qualification. The age limit of the candidates applying for these posts is below 32 years.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable. The exam questions will be bilingual – Hindi and English except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

General category candidates need to pay 100 as application fees. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, P.W.D, and Ex-serviceman category are not required to pay application fees.

Apply online through this website

Note: Visit official website of DSSSB for latest news and updates on the exam.

